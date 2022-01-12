Zacks: Analysts Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). BTRS posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 65,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juli Spottiswood bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BTRS by 3.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.23. BTRS has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

