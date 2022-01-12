Zacks: Analysts Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Albany International reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.20.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728 over the last ninety days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

AIN stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.63. Albany International has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

