Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will report sales of $105.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.54 million and the lowest is $102.11 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $73.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $440.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.60 million to $456.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $438.56 million, with estimates ranging from $432.47 million to $449.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOB shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $1,875,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,549 shares of company stock valued at $16,233,493. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth $392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.82. 406,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,444. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.48. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.02 and its 200 day moving average is $71.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.