Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $634.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will announce sales of $634.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $630.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $638.60 million. Envista reported sales of $732.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Envista by 4,206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Envista by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Envista by 11,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,937,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 696,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.75. Envista has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.89.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.