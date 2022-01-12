Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report sales of $462.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $456.96 million to $467.60 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $404.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXP. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 7,070 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,166,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.93. The stock had a trading volume of 282,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,909. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.08 and its 200-day moving average is $149.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

