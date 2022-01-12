Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 59.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDS opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

