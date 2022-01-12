Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,852,000 after buying an additional 2,238,091 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,678,000 after buying an additional 2,001,513 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,777,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,198,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,169,000 after buying an additional 926,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,930,000 after buying an additional 844,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $60.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

