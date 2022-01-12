Xponance Inc. Sells 607 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Power Integrations by 130.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,730 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $85.64 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.