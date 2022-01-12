Xponance Inc. Sells 1,871 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,298,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 810,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 250,209 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 952.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 397,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

RRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

