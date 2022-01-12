Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,311 Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Jamf by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Jamf by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Jamf by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on JAMF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

In other Jamf news, COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $475,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 13,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $466,416.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 369,260 shares of company stock worth $13,280,558.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.34.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

