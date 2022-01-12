Xponance Inc. Has $233,000 Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Separately, initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

PACB stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.