Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $188.00 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.44 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

