XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.69 and last traded at $41.73. Approximately 53,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,028,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

