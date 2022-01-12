Xion Finance (XGT) Reaches Market Cap of $376,715.05

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Xion Finance has a market cap of $376,715.05 and approximately $17,189.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Xion Finance has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00062497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00078292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.80 or 0.07672137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,792.10 or 0.99851098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00069368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

