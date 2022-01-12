Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Up to $30.50

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $31.31. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 6,543 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $474,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

