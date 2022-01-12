Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $172.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.98 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $2,890,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 91,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

