X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.34. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $4,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 590,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 225,641 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

