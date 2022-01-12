X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.24 and last traded at $27.37. 95,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 72,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAUZ. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

