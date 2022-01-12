Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Cut by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Workday by 523.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,378 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Workday by 23.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Workday by 28.6% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Workday by 9.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $255.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.81. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,841.65, a P/E/G ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.60 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 738,856 shares of company stock worth $193,113,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

