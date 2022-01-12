Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $0.0606 on Major Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0606 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $486,553.83 and approximately $95,519.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,878.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.82 or 0.07677534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.28 or 0.00321985 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.36 or 0.00873667 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00070863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.27 or 0.00454142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.77 or 0.00256994 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

