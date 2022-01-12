Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Trading Down 15.3%

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY)’s stock price dropped 15.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 536% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92.

About Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY)

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia/Oceania. Its legwear products include pantyhose, tights, leggings, stay-ups, knee-highs, and socks; and lingerie comprises bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolford Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.