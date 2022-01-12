Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

In related news, Director James Huang acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 56,930 shares of company stock valued at $107,927 in the last 90 days. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINT. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $158,000. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 142,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.13. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

