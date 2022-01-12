Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $5,359.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $428.57 or 0.00977281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00062531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00078202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.83 or 0.07675209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,885.44 or 1.00073395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00069402 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

