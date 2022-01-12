Westlake Chemical Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $4.58 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report issued on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.06 EPS.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.29.

Shares of WLK opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $74.42 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth $65,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

