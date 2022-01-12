Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.01

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.01 and last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 31565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 3.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

