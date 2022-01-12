Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and traded as low as C$0.28. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 1,736 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$25.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.38.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.96 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

