Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $16,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 214.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average of $84.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.