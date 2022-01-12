Webcoin (WEB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,554.00

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 29.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Webcoin has traded 74.8% lower against the dollar. Webcoin has a total market cap of $11,182.84 and $20,554.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00060578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Webcoin Profile

Webcoin (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today . The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Webcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

