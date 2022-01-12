We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 26,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FJUL opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.