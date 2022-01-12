We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.67.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $168.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

