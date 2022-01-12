We Are One Seven LLC Acquires New Holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 358.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LRGE opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $63.37.

