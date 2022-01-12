WBI Investments Inc. Sells 23 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.03. 30,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,582,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $443.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.31 and a 200-day moving average of $435.22. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.54.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

