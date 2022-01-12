WBI Investments Inc. Reduces Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,419 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 71.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 64,116 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 257,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 31,418 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 67.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,475 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,396. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

