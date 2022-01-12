WBI Investments Inc. Has $331,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,171 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,005,000 after buying an additional 1,719,522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,023,000 after buying an additional 1,517,606 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,922,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,061,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 37,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,687. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

