WBI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $507,000.

BBSA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.45. 265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40. JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

