WBI Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 138.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,950,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,359,000.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.30. 74,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,552,945. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.92.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

