WBI Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,644 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Lennar by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lennar by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,868. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.12.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.
About Lennar
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.
