WBI Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,644 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Lennar by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lennar by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,868. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

