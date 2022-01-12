Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Wayfair by 311,389.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,100,000 after purchasing an additional 731,765 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 469,797 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,634,000 after purchasing an additional 214,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,818,000 after purchasing an additional 175,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 246,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,803,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.62.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $181.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 233.09 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.47.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Choe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $258.98 per share, with a total value of $2,589,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total transaction of $319,262.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $26,214,144. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

