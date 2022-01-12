Watsco, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.95 (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 1.95 per share by the construction company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Watsco has increased its dividend payment by 36.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Watsco has a payout ratio of 70.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Watsco to earn $11.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

NYSE WSO opened at $301.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $228.74 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

