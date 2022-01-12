Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) EVP James M. Hagerty Sells 2,000 Shares

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WASH opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.43 and a 12 month high of $60.96.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WASH. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 33.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 748,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.