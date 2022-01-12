Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 51000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.63 million and a PE ratio of -4.62.

About Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR)

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties with a focus on gold deposits and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property that comprises 28 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,122 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

