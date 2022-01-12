Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lifted by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.1% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after buying an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after buying an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $40,233,539.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $143.44. The stock had a trading volume of 113,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380,908. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $397.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

