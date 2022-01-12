Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.20.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock opened at $144.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.73. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

