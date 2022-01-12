Waddell & Associates LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Waddell & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $44.45. 13,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,648. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

