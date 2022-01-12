Waddell & Associates LLC Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.2% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after buying an additional 87,334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 19.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,946,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,315,000 after buying an additional 323,240 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 436.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,909,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average of $55.92. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.