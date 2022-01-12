Waddell & Associates LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,883 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,081 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,724 shares during the period. Wit LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.03. 628,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,546,674. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

