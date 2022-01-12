Waddell & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.58. 386,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,559,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.