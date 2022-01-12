Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WNC. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

WNC stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $351,863 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Wabash National by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Wabash National by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 26,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Wabash National by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

