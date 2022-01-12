W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.42.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $505.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $497.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

