Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VYGVF. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $29.27 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Voyager Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.82.

Shares of Voyager Digital stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Voyager Digital has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

